AP Police SCT PC PWT recruitment: Register for stage II from Feb 13

State Level Police Recruitment Board will begin the stage II registration process for SCT PC (Civil) (Men & Women) & SCT PC (APSP) (Men) in Police Department from tomorrow, February 13. Eligible candidates who have qualified for the Preliminary written examination can register online at slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date to register for PMT/PET is February 20.

The Preliminary Written Test result was released on February 5. A total of 4,59,182 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which 95,208 passed the examination.

“Stage II online application form for PMT / PET will be available from 03.00 PM on 13.02.2023 to 05.00 PM on 20.02.2023”, reads the official website.

AP Police SCT PC PET recruitment: How to register

Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

Register for PMT/PET

Submit the application form

Take the printout for future reference.