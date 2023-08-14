Home / Education / Employment News / AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT out, download from slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT out, download from slprb.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 04:47 PM IST

AP Police SI Hall Ticket 2023: Candidates can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released hall tickets or call letters for AP Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT released on slprb.ap.gov.in
AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT released on slprb.ap.gov.in

PET/PMT of AP Police SI recruitment 2023 is scheduled for August 25 at four locations of the state: Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool.

Direct link here

Candidates have been asked to bring a copy of the stage 2 online application form along with all original certificates required while coming to attend the PET/PMT round.

AP SLPRB conducted the written test of SI recruitment 2023 on February 19. A total of 57,923 candidates qualified in the first round and of them, 56,116 submitted the state 2 application form, which made them eligible for the PET/PMT round.

The date of conducting the Final Written Test (FWT) will be informed later, AP SLPRB said.

How to download AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT

  1. Go to slprb.ap.gov.in.
  2. Open the recruitment tab.
  3. Now, under the SCT SI tab, open the hall ticket link.
  4. Enter your credentials and login.
  5. Download your call letter.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out