AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT out, download from slprb.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released hall tickets or call letters for AP Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in. AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT released on slprb.ap.gov.in

PET/PMT of AP Police SI recruitment 2023 is scheduled for August 25 at four locations of the state: Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool.

Candidates have been asked to bring a copy of the stage 2 online application form along with all original certificates required while coming to attend the PET/PMT round.

AP SLPRB conducted the written test of SI recruitment 2023 on February 19. A total of 57,923 candidates qualified in the first round and of them, 56,116 submitted the state 2 application form, which made them eligible for the PET/PMT round.

The date of conducting the Final Written Test (FWT) will be informed later, AP SLPRB said.

How to download AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT

Go to slprb.ap.gov.in. Open the recruitment tab. Now, under the SCT SI tab, open the hall ticket link. Enter your credentials and login. Download your call letter.