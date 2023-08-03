AP Police SI stage 2 registration for PET/PMT ends today on slprb.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLRB) will close registrations for the second stage of AP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment 2023 today, August 3. Candidates can submit their forms up to 5 pm on slrb.ap.gov.in. AP Police SI stage 2 registration ends today (slprb.ap.gov.in)

A total of 57,923 candidates had qualified in the preliminary written test of AP Police SI recruitment 2023, which was held on February 19. In the next stage of the recruitment process, they will have to Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

Candidates have been asked by AP SLRB to download the stage two application form after submitting, print a copy and bring it along with them for PET/PMT.

Candidates' participation in PET/PMT will depend upon their production of original certificates, including SSC certificate, educational qualification certificates, community certificate, nativity certificate, ex-servicemen and all other certificates which make them eligible for age relaxation or reservation, AP SLRB said in a notification.

If result of the preliminary examination is not supported by documents, such candidates will be rejected, it added.

