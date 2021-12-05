Home / Education / Employment News / Apprenticeship available at POSOCO, apply online at mhrdnats.gov.in
employment news

Apprenticeship available at POSOCO, apply online at mhrdnats.gov.in

  • Candidates can apply at the official website, mhrdnats.gov.in on or before December 31.
Apprenticeship available at POSOCO, apply online at mhrdnats.gov.in(HT File)
Apprenticeship available at POSOCO, apply online at mhrdnats.gov.in(HT File)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd. (POSOCO) is offering six apprenticeships in the electrical branch. The duration of the training is 1 year and selected apprentices will receive 12,000 monthly stipend. 

Candidates can apply at the official website, mhrdnats.gov.in on or before December 31.

Apply Online

Candidates with Diploma in Electrical are eligible for this recruitment. “Candidates who possess educational qualification as mentioned and passed (date of result of final examination) within two years from the closing date of application, and medically fit as per provisions of the Apprentice act, 1961 are eligible to apply for apprenticeship in NLDC, POSOCO,” the POSOCO has said in the job notice.

Candidates who are awaiting the result of the final exam, have not completed 18 years of age, have undergone apprenticeship training in any organization for any duration and have job experience of more than 1 year are not eligible for the apprenticeship.

“The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit based on their marks obtained in Diploma in Engineering, Document Verification and Interview. If two or more candidates secure equal marks while preparing merit list, then the candidate of higher age will be considered,” candidates have been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apprentice
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out