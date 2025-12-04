APPSC Exam Calendar 2025 released for January-February exams on psc.ap.gov.in, check here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released APPSC Exam Calendar 2025. Candidates who will appear for various examinations can check the exam calendar through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

The exam calendar has been released for the exams to be held in January- February 2026.

As per the exam calendar, the written exams for 21 notifications have been released. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in two spells from January 27 to 31 and February 9 to 13, 2026. The exam for various posts will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2025: How to download To download the exam calendar, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on APPSC Exam Calendar 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.