Army Agniveer Result 2024: Written results for various Rajasthan AROs out on joinindianarmy.nic.in, direct links

Army Agniveer Written Result 2024: The Indian Army has announced results of the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) of the Agniveer recruitment examination 2024 for various Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) in Rajasthan. Candidates can check the Army Agniveer CCE results on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Indian Army Agniveer Result 2024: Written exam results for various Rajasthan AROs (joinindianarmy.nic.in, screenshot of the result page)

On Tuesday (May 28), the Indian Army announced Agniveer results for the Jodhpur ARO and written results of Alwar, Kota, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur AROS were announced on May 27.

Army Agniveer result 2024: CCE written results for Jodhpur ARO

Candidates can use the above-mentioned link to check the results of the Agniveer GD, Tech, Tradesmen 8th and 10th, Office Assistant, WMP, Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Tech Nursing Assistant posts under the Jodhpur ARO.

Army Agniveer Result 2024: Alwar ARO written results

Use this link to check Agniveer GD, Tech, Tradesmen 8th and 10th, Office Assistant, Women MP, Sepoy Pharma and Soldier Tech Nursing Assistant results of the Alwar ARO.

Army Agniveer Result 2024: Kota ARO CCE results

Check Kota ARO written exam results for General Duty Agniveer, Tech, Tradesmen (8th, 10th), WMP, Office Assistant and Soldier Tech Nursing Assistant vacancies above.

Army Agniveer Result 2024: Jhunjhunu ARO written exam results

Check the list of candidates in the written test for various posts – Office Assistant, Women MP, Sepoy Pharma and Soldier Tech Nursing Assistant, Agniveer GD, Tech, Tradesmen 8th and 10th. Jhunjhunu ARO CCE result was declared on May 27.

Jaipur ARO Agniveer written results 2024

Use the direct link above to download the Jaipur ARO written exam results of the Agniveer recruitment for the following posts – Agniveer GD, Tech, Tradesmen 8th and 10th, Office Assistant, WMP, Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Tech Nursing Assistant posts.

Qualified in the written exam? Know what's next

The selection of Agniveers for the Indian Army is done in two phases. The first phase is the online common entrance exam, result of which has been announced for the Rajasrthan ARO. Phase 2 consists of recruitment rallies to be held by the respective AROs. The second phase includes document verification, physical fitness test and medical examination of candidates.

The details of the next phase of Agniveer recruitment will be shared in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates.