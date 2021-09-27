Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC assistant engineer recruitment registration reopens

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has reopened the registration portal for assistant engineer (civil) recruitment. This recruitment was earlier announced in May-June. Candidates can now apply for the recruitment till October 22 on the official website of the Commission.

Apply online

Job details

Candidates with bachelor’s degree in engineering in civil or bachelor of technology in Civil can apply for the post.

A total of 17 posts will be filled in the department of hydropower development, public works department and PHE and water supply department.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in general English, general knowledge, technical paper, viva-voce. The total marks will be 450.

For qualifying in the written exam, a candidate must secure minimum of 33% marks in each subject and aggregate total of minimum 45% marks. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for the viva voce.

“In case there are a large number of applicants, the Commission may conduct an initial recruitment test (OMR based objective type) on technical subject, to limit the number of candidates for the written exam to 12 times the advertised posts,” the Commission has said.