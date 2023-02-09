Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts releasing today

Assam Forest Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release admit cards for the recruitment drive in Assam Forest Department today, February 9. Candidates can download it from slrbassam.in.

This mega recruitment drive aims to fill 2,850 vacancies of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver.

"Candidates are requested to download their Admit Cards which will be available on SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. Candidate facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com," reads the official notification.

The admit card will be released for Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will start from February 13, 2023. The venue will be mentioned in admit cards.

