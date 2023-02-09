Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts releasing today
Live

Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts releasing today

employment news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Assam Forest Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: This mega recruitment drive aims to fill 2,850 vacancies of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver. Admit cards will be issued on slprbassam.in.

Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts today on slprbassam.in
Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts today on slprbassam.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Assam Forest Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release admit cards for the recruitment drive in Assam Forest Department today, February 9. Candidates can download it from slrbassam.in.

This mega recruitment drive aims to fill 2,850 vacancies of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver.

"Candidates are requested to download their Admit Cards which will be available on SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. Candidate facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com," reads the official notification.

The admit card will be released for Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will start from February 13, 2023. The venue will be mentioned in admit cards.

The direct link to download admit cards will be available here. Follow latest updates below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    Assam Police recruitment: Where to check Forest department admit card

    Once released, candidates can download admit cards for physical tests from slprbassam.in. 

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    Assam Forest Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

    Go to the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

    Click on the admit card link available on the home page.

    Enter your login details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download it.

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    Assam Forest Department admit card 2023 

    SLPRB will issue admit cards for PET and PST of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver recruitment in Assam Forest Depertment today, February 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam admit card.

Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts releasing today

employment news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Assam Forest Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: This mega recruitment drive aims to fill 2,850 vacancies of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver. Admit cards will be issued on slprbassam.in.

Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts today on slprbassam.in(HT file)
Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts today on slprbassam.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 220 posts begins on February 16

employment news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 02:52 PM IST

Indian Bank will recruit candidates for Specialist Officer posts. The registration process will begin on February 16 at indianbank.in.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 220 posts begins on February 16(HT file photo)
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 220 posts begins on February 16(HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NPCIL recruitment: Apply for Paramedical & Stipendiary Trainee Posts from Feb 8

employment news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 03:56 PM IST

Applications are invited for 193 Paramedical & Stipendiary Trainee Post from February 8.

NPCIL recruitment: Apply for Paramedical & Stipendiary Trainee Posts from Feb 8
NPCIL recruitment: Apply for Paramedical & Stipendiary Trainee Posts from Feb 8
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Rail Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 550 posts

employment news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 02:49 PM IST

Rail Coach Factory will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RCF at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Rail Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 550 posts
Rail Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 550 posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Patna HC recruitment 2023:Apply for 550 Assistant posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in

employment news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Patna HC recruitment 2023: Apply for 550 Assistant posts till March 7.

The Patna HC pointed out that though the state legislature has the power to legislate on matters concerning municipal bodies, however, its involvement in the functioning of local bodies has to be minimal.
The Patna HC pointed out that though the state legislature has the power to legislate on matters concerning municipal bodies, however, its involvement in the functioning of local bodies has to be minimal.
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023: How to download admit card at licindia.in

employment news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:33 PM IST

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 releasing soon. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023: How to download admit card at licindia.in(HT file)
LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023: How to download admit card at licindia.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 288 posts

employment news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 288 posts begins today at punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 288 posts
Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 288 posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Main exam postponed, check new date here

employment news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 10:11 AM IST

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: The application process for this recruitment drive is underway. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on licindia.in up to February 10.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Main exam postponed, check new date here(HT file)
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Main exam postponed, check new date here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: 1746 Constable posts notified, apply from Feb 15

employment news
Published on Feb 06, 2023 06:10 PM IST

Punjab Police recruitment board has notified 1746 Constable posts in the District Police Cadre of the Punjab Police.

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: 1746 Constable posts notified, apply from Feb 15
Punjab Police recruitment 2023: 1746 Constable posts notified, apply from Feb 15
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Apply for SI vacancies from Feb 7

employment news
Published on Feb 06, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Punjab Police recruitment board has invited applications for the post of SI.

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Apply for SI vacancies from Feb 7
Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Apply for SI vacancies from Feb 7
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Army makes change to Agniveer recruitment process, online entrance test must

employment news
Published on Feb 06, 2023 01:51 PM IST

The first online CEE is slated to be held in April at nearly 200 locations across the country and for it all preparations have been finalised, a source said.

Army makes change to Agniveer recruitment process, online entrance test must
Army makes change to Agniveer recruitment process, online entrance test must
PTI | , New Delhi
Close Story

Assam Forest Dept Recruitment: Last date to apply for 2649 Forester, other posts

employment news
Published on Feb 06, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Assam Forest Department Recruitment 2023: Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms o slprbassam.in.

Assam Forest Dept Recruitment: Last date to apply for 2649 Forester, other posts
Assam Forest Dept Recruitment: Last date to apply for 2649 Forester, other posts
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

AP Police SI hall ticket for prelims released on slprb.ap.gov.in, direct link

employment news
Published on Feb 06, 2023 09:52 AM IST

AP Police SI Hall Ticket: Candidates can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police SI hall ticket for prelims released on slprb.ap.gov.in, direct link (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AP Police SI hall ticket for prelims released on slprb.ap.gov.in, direct link (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Assam SLPRB recruitment: Tomorrow last date to apply for 2649 posts

employment news
Published on Feb 05, 2023 01:41 PM IST

SLPRB Assam will close down the application process for 2649 posts in the Assam Forest department from tomorrow February 6.

Assam SLPRB recruitment: Tomorrow last date to apply for 2649 posts
Assam SLPRB recruitment: Tomorrow last date to apply for 2649 posts
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023: 13 Junior Assistant posts on offer

employment news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 08:40 PM IST

Cantonment Board Kanpur has notified vacancies for the post of Junior Assistants, apply from Feb 7.

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023: 13 Junior Assistant posts on offer
Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023: 13 Junior Assistant posts on offer
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out