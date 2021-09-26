Assam public service commission enforcement inspector exam on October 24

The exam for the selection of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department will be held on October 24, the Assam Public Service Commission has said in an official notification.

This recruitment was notified on December 16, 2020 and selection of Enforcement Inspectors will be through a screening test which will be OMR based.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon and there will be general studies paper.

The list of candidates who have been found eligible to sit in the exam will be released by the Commission on September 29.

The admit cards will be released by the APSC on October 6.

“No intimation letter to the candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 29-09-2021 and intimation letters shall be uploaded on 06-10-2021 in the APSC's official website (www.apsc.nic.in).The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website,” the Commission has informed all candidates who have applied for the post.