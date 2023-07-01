Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Apply for 81 Rifleman/ Riflewomen under sports quota

Assam Rifles has invited applications from eligible candidates for the meritorious sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2023. The application process will begin today, July 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 30. Assam Rifles sportsperson Recruitment rally 2023 applications begins today(Sourced)

The recruitment rally will be held at Assam Rifles Traning Center and School Sukhovi Nagaland. The recruitment rally will be held tentatively from August 7 onwards.

Assam Rifles sportsperson recruitment rally 2023 Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 81 vacancies for the post of Rifleman and Rifelwoman (General Duty) under sports quota recruitment in Assam Rifles for the year 2023.

Assam Rifles sportsperson recruitment rally 2023 Application fees: Candidates from the General and OBC categories have to pay Rs100 as an application fee. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Assam Rifles sportsperson recruitment rally 2023 age limit:

The General and OBS candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 28 years as on Aug 1 2023. For SC and ST candidates the age should be between 18 to 33 years old.