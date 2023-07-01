Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Apply for 81 Rifleman/ Riflewomen under sports quota

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Apply for 81 Rifleman/ Riflewomen under sports quota

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 01, 2023 12:30 PM IST

The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 30.

Assam Rifles has invited applications from eligible candidates for the meritorious sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2023. The application process will begin today, July 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 30.

Assam Rifles sportsperson Recruitment rally 2023 applications begins today(Sourced)
Assam Rifles sportsperson Recruitment rally 2023 applications begins today(Sourced)

The recruitment rally will be held at Assam Rifles Traning Center and School Sukhovi Nagaland. The recruitment rally will be held tentatively from August 7 onwards.

Assam Rifles sportsperson recruitment rally 2023 Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 81 vacancies for the post of Rifleman and Rifelwoman (General Duty) under sports quota recruitment in Assam Rifles for the year 2023.

Assam Rifles sportsperson recruitment rally 2023 Application fees: Candidates from the General and OBC categories have to pay Rs100 as an application fee. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Assam Rifles sportsperson recruitment rally 2023 age limit:

The General and OBS candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 28 years as on Aug 1 2023. For SC and ST candidates the age should be between 18 to 33 years old.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out