Asst Profs appointment: As govt deadline approaches, BBABU 3rd univ to clear decks for joining in political science

BBA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur) on Tuesday became the third university to notify posting of 50 assistant professors in Political Science, whose names were recommended by the Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC) for appointment in the Political Science subject.

BBABU registrar Sameer Sharma said that all the 50 had not been awarded marks on research or experience. “The posting of a six others whose documents related to experience or those who did not turn up are yet to be verified have been held back,” he added.

The deadline, as per the government letter, ends on January 15 (Thursday), while Wednesday is holiday on account of Makar Sankranti. So far, around 97 candidates have been given posting in the three universities. It was done earlier in Pataliputra University and Veer Kunwar Singh University, while the joining of over 179 candidates recommended by the BSUSC for appointment in the Political Science subject is still awaited.

A senior department official said that they were hopeful all the universities would adhere to the deadline. “We will review it after January 15,” he added.

The recommendations had been made in August, 2025 and after the candidates approached the government for the unusual delay not seen in case of other subjects despite controversies and court cases, the government wrote to all the state universities, the appointing authorities, on December 15 to complete the process of appointment and posting within a month.

The candidates recommended for BBABU have to submit their joining report to the registrar office within 21 days. Rest of the nine universities are yet to complete the process so far, with some not even doing the counselling.

“The candidates are being appointed subject to the proper verification of the documents/certificates submitted by them. If the documents/certificates are found to be fake, tampered or fabricated at any stage, their appointment is liable to be cancelled ab-initio without assigning any reason and also without giving any information to them in advance and legal action will be initiated against them,” says BBABU notification.

The appointment in Political Science subject had hogged limelight ahead of election after the name of Bihar rural work minister Dr Ashok Choudhary surfaced as one of the recommended candidates and later his joining was stopped in the Pataliputra University without any clarity over the reasons behind that, while others joined. All that the education minister Sunil Kumar said regarding his colleague’s matter was that the case had been reverted to the BSUSC for “some inquiry as some anomalies had been detected”.

“Of the 276 recommendations received from the BSUSC on August 1 & 9, the process for joining of 275 have to be completed. One name in the SC/ST category has been kept waiting for the time being. After thorough examination of the documents in the light of the laid down provisions, health and character and Ph.D in keeping with the 2009 UGC regulations, the appointment process should be completed within a month of the receipt of this letter,” said the letter from joint secretary, higher education, govt of Bihar.

The letter also made it clear that in case of any discrepancy detected, the department should be informed forthwith and the appointment should be made in colleges where students are enrolled.

However, for a large number of candidates, the wait is getting longer and they fear losing seniority even before joining for no fault of theirs, just as it happens in case of promotions in universities, with some universities granting it early and some delaying it for vested interest for years.

“The results were announced on June 24, universities were allotted on July 4, but it took six months for the department to send the list to the concerned universities. It was only after the matter was raised that the list could be sent to universities on December 15 with one month deadline,” lamented some of the candidates.

Social analyst Prof NK Choudhary said the delay in joining after recommendation was strange. “When the recommendations have been made on the basis of documents supplied by candidates by awarding them marks on that basis and the undertaking is also taken at the time of joining that their appointment would be null and void if any discrepancy found is detected at any stage in their documents, what is the delay for?” he asked.