Home / Education / Employment News / BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 Technical Officer and other posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 Technical Officer and other posts

employment news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:48 PM IST

BARC to recruit candidates for Technical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from September 10 to September 30, 2022.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 Technical Officer and other posts
BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 Technical Officer and other posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC on barc.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, September 10 and will close on September 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Medical /Scientific Officer: 15 Posts
  • Technical Officer-C: 35 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of performance in personal interview. In case, the response is more, this Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview by conducting screening test of the eligible candidates. The decision of the Research Centre will be final and binding.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/-. The application fees should paid through online mode. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances and cannot be held in reserve for any other recruitment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barc sarkari naukri
barc sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out