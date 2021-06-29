BDL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 posts from July 4

BDL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Gachibowli, Hyderabad has invited applications for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the BDL at bdl-india.in and apply online.

The online application process will begin on July 4. The last date to apply online is July 19.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies.

BDL Recruitment 2021Vacancy details: General Manager (HR)-1; Deputy General Manager (New Projects)-3; Medical Officer-2; Asst. Manager (Safety)-3; MT (Electronics)- 12; MT (Mechanical)-9; MT (Electrical)-3; MT (Civil)-3; MT (Computer Science)-2; MT (Optics)- 1; MT (Business Development)-1; MT (Finance)-3; MT (HR)-3.

BDL Recruitment 2021 application fee: candidates have to pay ₹500 as the application fee online through SBI e-pay by Debit Card / Credit Card/ Net Banking/UPI, etc.

Candidates belonging to SC / ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Internal Employees are exempted from payment of the Application Fee.

BDL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

For the posts of General Manager (HR), Deputy General Manager (New Projects), Medical Officer & Asst. Manager(Safety) the selection will be based on the interview.

For the posts of Management Trainees, the selection will be based on a written test (Computer Based Written Test) and Interview.

BDL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bharat Dynamics Limited at bdl-india.in.

Candidates have to speed post the application form along with all the mandatory documents to the following address

“SM, C-HR(TA&CP), Bharat Dynamics Limited, Corporate Office, Plot No. 38-39, TSFC Building (Near ICICI Towers), Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana-500032”

All the documents should reach the above-mentioned address by July 27.

The envelope containing the application should be super scribed with “Application for the post being applied in bold letters”.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply after check the detailed notification on the official website of the BDL at https://bdl-india.in

