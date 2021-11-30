Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for MTS and other posts on becil.com
BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for MTS and other posts on becil.com

BECIL to recruit candidates for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can check the complete details and apply through official site becil.com. 
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL on becil.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts. 

Candidates who have applied earlier need not to apply again. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

  • Opening date of application November 24, 2021
  • Closing date of application December 10, 2021

Vacancy Details 

Name of the post Number of Vacancies 
Multi Tasking Staff 32 Posts 
Housekeeping Staff 20 Posts 
Mali 1 Post
Supervisor1 Post 
Garbage Collector 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Application Fees

The application fees is 750/- for general, OBC and women candidates and 450/- for SC/ST and EWS/PH category candidates. Only online payment of registration & application processing fees (non-refundable) is applicable. Demand Drafts, Cheques, Money Orders, Postal Orders, Pay Orders, Banker’s Cheque, postal stamps etc., will not be accepted, towards registration & application processing fee.

