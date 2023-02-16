BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 159 Technician and other posts at becil.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up 159 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Medical Officer AYUSH: 3 posts

Pharmacist: 9 posts

Jr. Physiotherapist: 4 posts

Technician (Prosthetics and Orthotics): 1 post

Medical Record Technician: 8 posts

Dental Technician (Hygiene): 2 posts

Dental Technician (Mechanic): 1 post

Technician (OT): 20 posts

Optometrist: 3 posts

Technician (Radiology): 6 posts

Technician (Radiotherapy): 2 posts

Technician (Laboratory): 30 posts

Technician (Dialysis) within lab technician pool: 4 posts

Technician (Nuclear Medicine): 2 posts

Perfusionist: 2 posts

Stenographer: 4 posts

Junior Accounts Officer: 4 posts

Junior Warden (Housekeeper): 2 posts

Storekeeper: 6 posts

Library & Information Assistant: 4 posts

Junior Hindi Translator: 2 posts

Medical Social Service Officer Grade-II: 3 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 20 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 8 posts

Assistant Dietician: 2 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Junior Engineer (AC&R): 2 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts

Programmer: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

General - Rs.885/-

OBC - Rs.885/-

SC/ST - Rs.531/-

Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-

Women - Rs.885/-

EWS/PH - Rs.531/-