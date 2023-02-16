Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 159 Technician and other posts at becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 159 Technician and other posts at becil.com

employment news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 06:31 PM IST

BECIL will recruit candidates for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up 159 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer AYUSH: 3 posts
  • Pharmacist: 9 posts
  • Jr. Physiotherapist: 4 posts
  • Technician (Prosthetics and Orthotics): 1 post
  • Medical Record Technician: 8 posts
  • Dental Technician (Hygiene): 2 posts
  • Dental Technician (Mechanic): 1 post
  • Technician (OT): 20 posts
  • Optometrist: 3 posts
  • Technician (Radiology): 6 posts
  • Technician (Radiotherapy): 2 posts
  • Technician (Laboratory): 30 posts
  • Technician (Dialysis) within lab technician pool: 4 posts
  • Technician (Nuclear Medicine): 2 posts
  • Perfusionist: 2 posts
  • Stenographer: 4 posts
  • Junior Accounts Officer: 4 posts
  • Junior Warden (Housekeeper): 2 posts
  • Storekeeper: 6 posts
  • Library & Information Assistant: 4 posts
  • Junior Hindi Translator: 2 posts
  • Medical Social Service Officer Grade-II: 3 posts
  • Lower Division Clerk: 20 posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: 8 posts
  • Assistant Dietician: 2 posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
  • Junior Engineer (AC&R): 2 posts
  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts
  • Programmer: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

  • General - Rs.885/-
  • OBC - Rs.885/-
  • SC/ST - Rs.531/-
  • Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-
  • Women - Rs.885/-
  • EWS/PH - Rs.531/-
Thursday, February 16, 2023
