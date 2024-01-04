close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 115 posts at bel-india.in

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 115 posts at bel-india.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 04, 2024 02:57 PM IST

BEL will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bel-india.in.

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 115 posts in the organization.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 115 posts at bel-india.in
BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 115 posts at bel-india.in

The registration process started on January 1 and will end on January 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: January 1, 2024
  • Closing date of application: January 15, 2024
  • Online exam: First week of February 2024

Vacancy Details

  • Mechanical Engineering: 30 posts
  • Computer Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Engineering: 15 posts
  • Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication, Communication, Telecommunication Engineering: 30 posts
  • Civil Engineering: 20 posts
  • Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For GEN/EWS: Maximum age should not be more than 23 years as on 01/01/2024. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidate.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in Written test conducted by BEL Ghaziabad. The written test will tentatively be held in BEL Ghaziabad in the first week of February, 2024. The shortlisted candidates will be informed for Written test through their registered Email ID.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out