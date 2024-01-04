BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 115 posts at bel-india.in
BEL will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bel-india.in.
Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 115 posts in the organization.
The registration process started on January 1 and will end on January 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: January 1, 2024
- Closing date of application: January 15, 2024
- Online exam: First week of February 2024
Vacancy Details
- Mechanical Engineering: 30 posts
- Computer Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Engineering: 15 posts
- Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication, Communication, Telecommunication Engineering: 30 posts
- Civil Engineering: 20 posts
- Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice: 20 posts
Eligibility Criteria
For GEN/EWS: Maximum age should not be more than 23 years as on 01/01/2024. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidate.
Selection Process
Selection will be based on the merit of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in Written test conducted by BEL Ghaziabad. The written test will tentatively be held in BEL Ghaziabad in the first week of February, 2024. The shortlisted candidates will be informed for Written test through their registered Email ID.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL.