Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 115 posts in the organization. BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 115 posts at bel-india.in

The registration process started on January 1 and will end on January 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 1, 2024

Closing date of application: January 15, 2024

Online exam: First week of February 2024

Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering: 30 posts

Computer Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Engineering: 15 posts

Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication, Communication, Telecommunication Engineering: 30 posts

Civil Engineering: 20 posts

Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For GEN/EWS: Maximum age should not be more than 23 years as on 01/01/2024. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidate.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in Written test conducted by BEL Ghaziabad. The written test will tentatively be held in BEL Ghaziabad in the first week of February, 2024. The shortlisted candidates will be informed for Written test through their registered Email ID.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL.

