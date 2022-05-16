Home / Education / Employment News / Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment: Apply for 80 Assistant posts
  • BDL Recruitment: Eligible candidates can apply for 80 assistant posts at Bharat Dynamics Limited through bdl-india.in. 
Published on May 16, 2022 10:23 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has announced 80 Project Assistant Vacancies for which eligible candidates will be recruited on contract basis. 

The last date to apply for these posts is June 4 and the website is bdl-india.in. 

Here are more details about the vacancies: 

Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad

  1. Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical): 2 posts
  2. Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
  3. Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
  4. Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts
  5. Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 2 posts

Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad

  1. Project Assistant (HR): 2 posts
  2. Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post

Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana

  1. Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts
  2. Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
  3. Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
  4. Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 3 posts

Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh

  1. Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical): 5 posts
  2. Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 4 posts
  3. Project Diploma Assistant (Computers): 2 posts
  4. Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts

Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad

  1. Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 4 posts
  2. Project Trade Assistant (Painter): 1 post
  3. Project Trade Assistant (Welder): 1 post
  4. Project Trade Assistant (Plumber): 2 posts
  5. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 5 posts

Place of posting: Liaison Office, New Delhi

  1.  Project Assistant (Stenographer): 1 post

Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad

  1. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 6 posts

Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana

  1. Project Trade Assistant(Electronic Mech.): 7 posts
  2. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts

Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh

  1. Project Trade Assistant (Fitter): 7 posts
  2. Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 2 posts
  3. Project Trade Assistant (Electrician): 4 posts
  4. Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts

Apply here

For more information like eligibility criteria, how to apply and salary details, read the notification.

