Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment: Apply for 80 Assistant posts
- BDL Recruitment: Eligible candidates can apply for 80 assistant posts at Bharat Dynamics Limited through bdl-india.in.
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has announced 80 Project Assistant Vacancies for which eligible candidates will be recruited on contract basis.
The last date to apply for these posts is June 4 and the website is bdl-india.in.
Here are more details about the vacancies:
Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical): 2 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 2 posts
Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad
- Project Assistant (HR): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts
- Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 3 posts
Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh
- Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical): 5 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 4 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Computers): 2 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad
- Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 4 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Painter): 1 post
- Project Trade Assistant (Welder): 1 post
- Project Trade Assistant (Plumber): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 5 posts
Place of posting: Liaison Office, New Delhi
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 1 post
Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 6 posts
Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana
- Project Trade Assistant(Electronic Mech.): 7 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts
Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh
- Project Trade Assistant (Fitter): 7 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 2 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Electrician): 4 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts
For more information like eligibility criteria, how to apply and salary details, read the notification.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics