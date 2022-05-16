Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment: Apply for 80 Assistant posts

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has announced 80 Project Assistant Vacancies for which eligible candidates will be recruited on contract basis.

The last date to apply for these posts is June 4 and the website is bdl-india.in.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad

Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical): 2 posts Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts Project Assistant (HR): 1 post Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 2 posts

Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad

Project Assistant (HR): 2 posts Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post

Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana

Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts Project Assistant (HR): 1 post Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 3 posts

Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh

Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical): 5 posts Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 4 posts Project Diploma Assistant (Computers): 2 posts Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts

Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad

Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 4 posts Project Trade Assistant (Painter): 1 post Project Trade Assistant (Welder): 1 post Project Trade Assistant (Plumber): 2 posts Project Assistant (Stenographer): 5 posts

Place of posting: Liaison Office, New Delhi

Project Assistant (Stenographer): 1 post

Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad

Project Assistant (Stenographer): 6 posts

Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana

Project Trade Assistant(Electronic Mech.): 7 posts Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts

Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh

Project Trade Assistant (Fitter): 7 posts Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 2 posts Project Trade Assistant (Electrician): 4 posts Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts

Apply here

For more information like eligibility criteria, how to apply and salary details, read the notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON