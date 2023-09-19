Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 application process begins at btsc.bih.nic.in
BTSC has started the online application process for ITI Trade Instructors in Bihar. Last date to apply is October 18.
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of ITI Trade Instructors in Bihar today, September 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at btsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 18.
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1279 vacancies for ITI Trade Instructors.
Vacancy details:
- Machinist : 30 vacancies
- Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician : 13 vacancies
- Draughtsman Mechanical : 5 vacancies
- Fitter : 159 vacancies
- Turner : 32 vacancies
- Machinist Grinder : 1 vacancy
- Mechanic (Tractor) : 7 vacancies
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 10 vacancies
- Mechanic (Autobody Painting) : 5 vacancies
- Mechanic (Autobody Repair): 2 vacancies
- Mechanic (Diesel) : 88 vacancies
- Welder : 100 vacancies
- Plumber : 38 vacancies
- Foundryman : 13 vacancies
- Technician (Mechatronics): 2 vacancies
- Additive Manufacturing Technician - 3D Printing: 4 vacancies
- Electrician: 178 vacancies
- Electronics Mechanic: 133 vacancies
- Wireman: 20 vacancies
- Electrician (Power Distribution): 5 vacancies
- Solar Technician (Electrical): 2 vacancies
- Mechanic (Consumer Electronics/Appliances): 23 vacancies
- IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture): 5 vacancies
- IoT Technician (Smart City): 4 vacancies
- Draughtsman (Civil): 13 vacancies
- Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance: 120 vacancies
- Surveyor: 4 vacancies
- Engineering (Drawing): 97 vacancies
- Workshop Calculation and Science: 166 vacancies
Direct link to apply
Bihar ITI Trade Instructor Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website btsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online for Advt No-38/2023 to 52/2023 Trade Instructor(For Various Post(Degree/Diploma)’
Register yourself and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit.
Download a copy and take a printout for the future.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Bihar
- Recruitment
- Btsc