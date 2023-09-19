The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of ITI Trade Instructors in Bihar today, September 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at btsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 18. Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 application process begins at btsc.bih.nic.in

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1279 vacancies for ITI Trade Instructors.

Vacancy details: Machinist : 30 vacancies

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician : 13 vacancies

Draughtsman Mechanical : 5 vacancies

Fitter : 159 vacancies

Turner : 32 vacancies

Machinist Grinder : 1 vacancy

Mechanic (Tractor) : 7 vacancies

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 10 vacancies

Mechanic (Autobody Painting) : 5 vacancies

Mechanic (Autobody Repair): 2 vacancies

Mechanic (Diesel) : 88 vacancies

Welder : 100 vacancies

Plumber : 38 vacancies

Foundryman : 13 vacancies

Technician (Mechatronics): 2 vacancies

Additive Manufacturing Technician - 3D Printing: 4 vacancies

Electrician: 178 vacancies

Electronics Mechanic: 133 vacancies

Wireman: 20 vacancies

Electrician (Power Distribution): 5 vacancies

Solar Technician (Electrical): 2 vacancies

Mechanic (Consumer Electronics/Appliances): 23 vacancies

IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture): 5 vacancies

IoT Technician (Smart City): 4 vacancies

Draughtsman (Civil): 13 vacancies

Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance: 120 vacancies

Surveyor: 4 vacancies

Engineering (Drawing): 97 vacancies

Workshop Calculation and Science: 166 vacancies

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website btsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online for Advt No-38/2023 to 52/2023 Trade Instructor(For Various Post(Degree/Diploma)’

Register yourself and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit.

Download a copy and take a printout for the future.

