Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 4,361 vacancies

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will close the registration process for the recruitment of Driver Constables today, August 20. Eligible candidates who have not applied for CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver vacancies can submit their forms on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment: Last date to apply for 4,361 posts (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive for 4,361 vacancies.

To apply for this recruitment drive, candidates need to pass Class 12 from a recognised board. They must also have qualifications to drive Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) one year before the advertisement.

The candidates should be between 20-25 years old. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for reservation as per government rules.

The selection process of Bihar Police Constable Driver will comprise of a written exam followed by a Physical Efficiency Test.

However, the written examination and physical efficiency test will not be the basis for the final merit list.

The written examination will be a qualifying exam for the physical efficiency test, and the physical efficiency test will be a qualifying exam for the motor vehicle driving efficiency test and document verification.

The Bihar Police Constable Driver application fee for this recruitment drive is ₹180 for SCand ST category candidates and ₹675 for all other candidates. The fee should be paid online.