Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live: BSEB Teacher Competency exam from today
Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is holding the first Sakshamta Pariksha or Competency examination from today, February 26. The exam will be held till March 6 at 52 computer centres located in nine districts of the state. The examination will be held in two shifts on all days – the first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 2,32,190 teachers have applied for the exam....Read More
The reporting time for the first shift is 8:30 am and the gate closing time is 9:30 am. For the second shift, the reporting time is 1:30 pm and gates will be closed at 2:30 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter beyond the gate closing time.
In a press statement, the BSEB has informed that arrangements have been made for conducting a peaceful and malpractice-free examination.
Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: Over 2.3 lakh candidates
A total of 2,32,190 teachers have applied for the teacher competency exam in Bihar. The exam is being held at 52 computer centres located in nine districts of the state.
Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: Shift timings
Shift 1
Reporting time: 8:30 am
Gate closing time: 9:30 am
Exam duration: 150 minutes (from 10 am to 12:30 pm)
Shift 2
Reporting time: 1:30 pm
Gate closing time: 2:30 pm
Exam duration: 150 minutes (from 3 pm to 5:30 pm)
Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: Exam from today
The BSEB will hold the first Competency Examination or Sakshamta Pariksha for teachers from today, February 26. The exam will continue till March 6.