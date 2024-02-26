Edit Profile
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
    News / education / employment news / Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live: BSEB Teacher Competency exam from today
    Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live: BSEB Teacher Competency exam from today

    Feb 26, 2024 9:36 AM IST
    Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: The exam will be held till March 6 at 52 computer centres located in nine districts of the state.
    Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is holding the first Sakshamta Pariksha or Competency examination from today, February 26. The exam will be held till March 6 at 52 computer centres located in nine districts of the state. The examination will be held in two shifts on all days – the first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 2,32,190 teachers have applied for the exam....Read More

    The reporting time for the first shift is 8:30 am and the gate closing time is 9:30 am. For the second shift, the reporting time is 1:30 pm and gates will be closed at 2:30 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter beyond the gate closing time.

    In a press statement, the BSEB has informed that arrangements have been made for conducting a peaceful and malpractice-free examination.

    Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha or BSEB Competency exam 2024.

    Feb 26, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: Over 2.3 lakh candidates

    A total of 2,32,190 teachers have applied for the teacher competency exam in Bihar. The exam is being held at 52 computer centres located in nine districts of the state.

    Feb 26, 2024 8:54 AM IST

    Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: Shift timings

    Shift 1

    Reporting time: 8:30 am

    Gate closing time: 9:30 am

    Exam duration: 150 minutes (from 10 am to 12:30 pm)

    Shift 2

    Reporting time: 1:30 pm

    Gate closing time: 2:30 pm

    Exam duration: 150 minutes (from 3 pm to 5:30 pm)

    Feb 26, 2024 8:33 AM IST

    Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: Exam from today

    The BSEB will hold the first Competency Examination or Sakshamta Pariksha for teachers from today, February 26. The exam will continue till March 6.

