Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live: BSEB Teacher Competency exam from today

Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is holding the first Sakshamta Pariksha or Competency examination from today, February 26. The exam will be held till March 6 at 52 computer centres located in nine districts of the state. The examination will be held in two shifts on all days – the first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 2,32,190 teachers have applied for the exam....Read More

The reporting time for the first shift is 8:30 am and the gate closing time is 9:30 am. For the second shift, the reporting time is 1:30 pm and gates will be closed at 2:30 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter beyond the gate closing time.

In a press statement, the BSEB has informed that arrangements have been made for conducting a peaceful and malpractice-free examination.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha or BSEB Competency exam 2024.