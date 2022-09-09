Bihar SCB recruitment 2022: Apply for 276 vacancies of Asst Manager/ Assistant

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose). The application process has begin from today September 9 and the last date for the submission of application form is October 9. Interested candidates can apply online at biharscb.co.in.

The exam will tentatively take place in November and December.

Bihar SCB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 276 vacancies of which 245 vacancies are for the post of Assistant (Multipurpose) and 31 posts are of Assistant Manager.

Bihar SCB recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 33 years.

Bihar SCB recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹650 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and for other candidates the application fee is ₹850.

Here's direct link to apply

Bihar SCB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at biharscb.co.in

On the homepage, click on “Career” tab

Click on the apply link under “Recruitment of Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager in The Bihar State Co-operative Bank and District Central Co-operative Banks”

Register and proceed with application process

Pay the application fee

Submit and take a printout for future reference.