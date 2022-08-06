BIS Graduate Engineers Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 posts on bis.gov.in

Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Graduate Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BIS on bis.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Master’s Degree in relevant subject or BE/B. Tech in EEE/FCT/MCM. Should not be more than 35 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment and interview.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

No fees is required to be paid by the applicant.

Remuneration

A consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only), will be paid to the Graduate Engineers. The remuneration is subject to statutory deductions. The engagement is on full-time basis and Graduate Engineer shall not take any other assignment during the period of engagement in BIS.