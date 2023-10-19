BITS decides to not publicise the highest placement package secured across the campuses

Starting this academic year, BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses have decided not to publicise their highest placement package. Instead, will focus on highlighting the average or median packages their graduates secure. Shifting the narrative from the highest package to the median or average will enable BITS Pilani to reduce the undue pressure that often accompanies the race for the highest salaries.

According to a press release by BITS Pilani, this resolution stems from the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ramgopal Rao’s perspective of addressing the enduring concerns among students and the parent community about the unhealthy competition created by such monetary disclosures.

Shifting the narrative from the highest package to the median or average will enable BITS Pilani to reduce the undue pressure that often accompanies the race for the highest salaries. At these BITS campuses in the AY2022-23, the domestic median salary has risen to 18 lakhs, a growth of 12% over the last AY 2021-22. The average domestic salary grew to reach 20.74 lakhs, a growth of 11 % over the last academic year, along with this the minimum salary also rose by 17% over the last year. An increase of 10% in the number of unique companies that have visited the campus this year for placements was also seen, stated the press release.

“Recent incidents underscore the dire consequences of an excessively competitive environment and the need for changing the current landscape of higher education in India. BITS Pilani acknowledges that while striving for excellence is important, it should not come at the cost of mental health and well-being. This paradigm aligns with the institute’s comprehensive mission to provide an education that prepares students not only for their careers but also for a fulfilling and balanced life beyond the campus walls. Also, other similar institutions of such rich legacy and repute need to be aware of the impact of their practices on the mental and emotional well-being of the students. They must be willing to adapt and evolve, taking proactive measures to create an environment that fosters growth, learning, and, most importantly, the overall well-being of their students," said BITS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ramgopal Rao.

BITS is in the process of augmenting its physical infrastructure in the coming years to reach a total student enrolment of 25000 in all of its campuses, mentioned the press release.

