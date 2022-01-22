Home / Education / Employment News / BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 198 Managerial posts on bankofbaroda.in
Bank of Baroda to recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in.
Published on Jan 22, 2022
New Delhi

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 198 posts in the organization. 

Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Head Strategy: 1 Post
  • National Manager Telecalling: 1 Post
  • Head Project & Process: 1 Post
  • National Receivables Manager: 3 Posts
  • Zonal Receivables Manager: 21 Posts
  • Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts
  • Dy. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts
  • Vendor Manager: 3 Posts
  • Compliance Manager: 1 Post
  • Regional Receivables Manager: 48 Posts
  • MIS Manager: 4 Posts
  • Complaint Manager: 1 Post
  • Process Manager: 4 Posts
  • Asst. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 1 Post
  • Area Receivables Manager: 50 Posts
  • Assistant Vice President: 50 Posts
  • Assistant Vice President - Product Manager: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available below. 

Selection Process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay 600/- as application fees and 100/- as application fees for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates. 

 

