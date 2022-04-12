BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 Agriculture Marketing Officers posts

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for Agriculture Marketing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 26 posts in the organisation.

The application process have opened in 10 locations. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Patna: 4 Posts

Chennai: 3 Posts

Mangaluru: 2 Posts

New Delhi: 1 Post

Rajkot: 2 Posts

Chandigarh: 4 Posts

Ernakulam: 2 Posts

Kolkata: 3 Posts

Meerut: 3 Posts

Ahmedabad: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate who want to apply for the post should have 4 year Degree (graduation) in respective disciplines mentioned in the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>. The age limit of the candidate should be between 25 years to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method. Bank reserves the right to change (cancel/ modify/ add) any of the criteria, method of selection and provisional allotment etc.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- for General, EWS and OBC category candidates and ₹100/- for SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.