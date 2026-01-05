BOI Credit Officers Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply today for 514 posts at bankofindia.bank.in

Bank of India will close the registration process for Credit Officer posts on January 5, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Credit Officer posts can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.bank.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 514 vacancies in the organisation out of which 36 posts are for Scale SMGS-IV 60 posts for MMGS-III and 418 posts for MMGS-II.

Direct link to apply for BOI Credit Officers Recruitment 2025 BOI Credit Officers Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.bank.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Credit Officer posts.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

5. Register yourself and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fees.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is rs 1750/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates and ₹850/- for General and other category candidates. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. The payment can be made by using only Master/ Visa/ RuPay Credit cards, Debit cards, Internet Banking, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets, QR or UPI.

The selection will be through online test and/ or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/ eligible candidates. The online exam will comprise of 150 questions of 150 marks. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes.

The above tests, except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The test of English Language will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing merit List. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of India.