BPSC Asst Town Planning Supervisor answer key 2022 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Published on Jan 24, 2023 08:55 PM IST

BPSC provisional answer key for the Assistant Town Planning Supervisor exam 2022 released.

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Town Planning Supervisor exam 2022.The answer keys are available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor exam was conducted on November 19, 2022, and 20, 2023. Candidates can send their connections to the following address: Controller of the Examination. Bihar Public Service Commission, 15 Nehru Path (Bailey Road) Patna through the speed post.

The objections should reach the above-mentioned address by Feb 1 by 5 pm.

Direct link to check General Studies answer key

Direct link to check the Planning answer key

Direct link to check Remote Sensing & GIS answer key

BPSC ATPS answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Assistant Town Planning Supervisor answer key link

BPSC answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
