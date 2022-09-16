Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC CDPO recruitment 2022: Apply for Main examination from September 21

BPSC CDPO recruitment 2022: Apply for Main examination from September 21

employment news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 02:31 PM IST

BPSC CDPO Main examination application process to commence from September 21.

ByHT Education Desk

The Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the application process for Child Development Project Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination from September 21. The application process will end on October 7. Candidates can apply online at the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC CDPO Main competitive examination will be held on November 8 and November 9.

The application fee is 750 for unreserved category and for SC/ST category the application fee is 200.

BPSC CDPO recruitment 2022: How to apply for Main exam

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CDPO Main exam link

Fill the application form

Submit the application fee

Take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check notification here.

