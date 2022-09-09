BPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 40506 Head teacher posts
BPSC has reopened the online application process for recruitment to 40,000+ vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department.
The online application process for the 40,506 Head Teacher positions in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt., has been reopened by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates can apply online till September 23. Interested candidates can apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates can edit their application from September 24 till September 30.
BPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40506 Head teacher posts.
BPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 60 years.
Here's the direct link to apply
BPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply online link
Register and fill the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit and take print out for future reference.
