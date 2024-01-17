close_game
BPSC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 220 assistant professor vacancies

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 220 assistant professor vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 17, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Bihar Public Service Commission starts applications for Assistant Professor posts.

Bihar Public Service Commission has begun the applications for Assistant Professor posts today, January 17. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 28. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: 220 Assistant Professor vacancies to be filled
BPSC Recruitment 2024: 220 Assistant Professor vacancies to be filled

Direct link to apply

BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 220 Assistant Professor vacancies.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years for unreserved male candidates. For Unreserved Females, Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class (Male and Female) the maximum age is 45 years. The upper age is 50 years for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female). The age limit for doctors working in Bihar State Health Services cadre will be 50 years.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: According to the advertisements, candidates must deposit a biometric fee of Rs. 200 for each reserved category.

For general candidates: 100

Only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Bihar State: 25

For all (reserved/unreserved category) female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar state: 25

For handicapped candidates (40% or more): Rs25

For all other candidates : Rs100

BPSC recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Fill out the applictaion form

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fees

Download and print the application form for future reference

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
