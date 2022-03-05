Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC headmaster recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 6421 vacancies
  • Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on March 5 has begin the online application process for recruitment to the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on March 5 has begin the online application process for recruitment to the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification the official website of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in and apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of online application form is March 28.

BPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar.

BPSC recruitment application fee: Candidates of General OBC/Other State have to pay 750 while Female/SC/ST/ PH have to pay 200 as online application fee.

Direct link to apply for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education.

BPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click on apply online link 

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents 

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check the detailed notification below:

