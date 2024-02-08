BPSSC SI joint preliminary exams results 2023 released, direct link to download results here

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the results of the joint preliminary exams 2023 conducted on November 1, 2023. BPSSC SI joint preliminary exams results released in the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who took the examination for the post of Sub Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, and Sub Inspector Vigilance in Vigilance Department can check the result on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. under the Prohibition Department tab.

Alternatively, the results can also be accessed by clicking on this direct link.

The BPSC, in an official notification, informed that a total of 45,510 candidates appeared in the written examination out of which 1,129 candidates were barred due to misconduct and other related reasons.

As per the notification, 63 posts are for Sub-Inspector Prohibition and one for Sub-Inspector Vigilance. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Main Examination.

