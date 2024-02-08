 BPSSC SI joint preliminary exams results out, direct link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / BPSSC SI joint preliminary exams results 2023 released, direct link to download results here

BPSSC SI joint preliminary exams results 2023 released, direct link to download results here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 08, 2024 05:03 PM IST

The BPSSC joint preliminary exams 2023 was conducted for 63 posts are for SI Prohibition and one for SI Vigilance on November 1, 2023. Result link given below.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the results of the joint preliminary exams 2023 conducted on November 1, 2023.

BPSSC SI joint preliminary exams results released in the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.
BPSSC SI joint preliminary exams results released in the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who took the examination for the post of Sub Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, and Sub Inspector Vigilance in Vigilance Department can check the result on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. under the Prohibition Department tab.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Alternatively, the results can also be accessed by clicking on this direct link.

The BPSC, in an official notification, informed that a total of 45,510 candidates appeared in the written examination out of which 1,129 candidates were barred due to misconduct and other related reasons.

Also read: NEET 2024 Registration: List of documents required

As per the notification, 63 posts are for Sub-Inspector Prohibition and one for Sub-Inspector Vigilance. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Main Examination.

(For more information, visit the official website)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On