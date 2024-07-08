BSF ASI & Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1526 posts, direct link here

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF will close the registration process for ASI & Constable posts on July 8, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The link to apply will be deactivated at 23.59 pm today. BSF ASI & Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1526 posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 1526 posts in the organization out of which 243 vacancies will be filled for Assistant Sub Inspector and 1283 vacancies for Head Constable.

The minimum educational qualification is that candidates must have passed Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.

BSF ASI & Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click on BSF ASI & Constable Recruitment 2024 apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process will comprise of Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Computer Based Test, Skill Test, Documents Verification and Medical Examination.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and E-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Application fee can only be paid through online payment modes- BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Master Card, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSF.