Haryana Police HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 6000 posts at hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC will close the registration process for Constable posts on July 8, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the link on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The link to apply will deactivate at 11.59 pm. Haryana Police HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today

This recruitment drive will fill up 6000 posts in the organisation out of which 5000 posts of male candidates and 1000 posts of female constable.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject. No extra weightage will be given to the candidate for higher education. The age limit should be between 18 to 25 years (on the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e. on 01-06-2024).

Selection Process

Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall invite adequate number of candidates on the basis of merit obtained by them in Common Eligibility Test (CET), for Physical Measurement Test and then for Physical Screening Test both of which shall be of qualifying nature only. Question paper shall be Bilingual (English & Hindi). The total no. of questions will be 100 with weightage of 0.945 marks for each question.

Application Fee

No Fees is required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Post(s).

How to Apply

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on Haryana Police HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.