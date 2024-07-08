IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin online registrations for the Agniveervayu Intake 02/2025 today, July 8, at 11 am. Eligible candidates who are interested in joining the Air Force as Agniveers can apply online at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The application window will close on July 28 (11 pm). IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The written examination for IAF Agniverrvayu recruitment 2024 will take place from October 18 onwards.

Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the IAF Agniveervayu recruitment.

Read: IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Join the Air Force as Musician

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should be born between July 3, 2004 and January 3, 2008 (both dates inclusive. On the date of enrolment, the candidate should not be more than 21 years old.

Only unmarried candidates are eligible to apply for the Agniveer recruitment drive. Female candidates have to additionally undertake not to get pregnant during the engagement period of four years.

Essential educational qualification:

In the case of science students, they should pass Class 12 or its equivalent examination with Mathematics and Physics with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks, along with 50 per cent marks in English. or

They should pass the three years Diploma course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical /Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with 50 per cent marks in aggregate, and 50 per cent marks in English in Diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the Diploma course). or

Pass the two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject Physics and Mathematics with 50 per cent marks in aggregate, and 50 per cent marks in English in Vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the Vocational course).

For non-science stream students, they should pass the Class 12 exam in any discipline with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent in English or

Pass the two years of Vocational course with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in Vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in the Vocational course).

For further details, click the notification here.