BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2788 posts on bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. This recruitment drive will fill up 2788 posts in the organization.

The pay matrix level -3, pay scale is ₹21,700-69,100/-. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Male: 2651 Posts

Female: 137 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University/ Board to apply for the post with two years work experience in respective trades or one year certificate course from Industrial Training of Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade OR two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age as on August 1, 2021.