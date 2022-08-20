BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1312 posts on rectt.bsf.gov.in

Directorate General Border Security Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 19, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1312 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Radio Operator): 982 Posts

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 330 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have matriculation or equivalent degree from a recognised Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation and Computer Software, or General Electronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognised Institute. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on September 19, 2022.

Detailed Notification

Other Details

The applications will be accepted through online mode only. Vacancies are subject to change. The link to apply for the posts will be activated at 11 am today, August 20, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSF.