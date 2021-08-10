BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 269 constable vacancies

Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications for the post of constable (General Duty) in Group 'C' on a temporary basis, likely to be made permanent in BSF under Sports quota. The online application process began on August 9 and the last date to apply is August 29 till 11.59 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill 269 vacancies in the sports discipline. The recruitment is only for meritorious sportspersons who are either medal winner/position holder and /or participants (check details).

BSF recruitment 2021: Age limit

All the candidates applying for the post of Constable (General Duty) should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.

BSF recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates should possess Matriculation or from a recognized board.

BSF Recruitment: Application fee

Male candidates from the General (UR) or OBC categories who apply for the job of Constable(GD) under the Sports Quota have to pay only ₹100 as application fee.

Females and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempted from paying fees.

BSF Recruitment: Selection process

Candidates' online application forms and copies of certificates will be scrutinised, and if found to be in order, they will be issued online admit cards to appear in the recruitment process, which includes Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination.

BSF recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of BSF at http://rectt.bsf.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the click on the recruitment tab

Key in personal details and generate OTP

Enter address and other details

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Note: Candidates can check eligibility criteria, sports qualifications, and other details below