The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will end the application process for 11098 vacancies tomorrow, December 11. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website at onlinebssc.com. The registration process ended on December 9. BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 11098 posts, apply at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 11098 vacancies.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates should be at least eighteen years old. For the unreserved male group, the upper age limit should be 37 years old. The candidates' maximum age for the unreserved female category should be 40 years old. Candidates from the SC/ST category may apply, with a maximum age of 42 years, and those from the backwards class, 40 years.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee for General/OBC/EWS (Male Candidates) is ₹540. The application fee for Native Bihar State SC/ST applicants is ₹135. The application cost for female and physically disabled candidates of Bihar state is Rs135 only.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.onlinebssc.com

On the homepage, click on the ADVT.NO.-02/23

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.