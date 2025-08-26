BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 3,727 vacancies, direct link here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of 3,727 posts of Office Attendants. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of the commission at the onlinebssc.com. BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Registrations are underway for 3,727 office attendant vacancies. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply is September 26, 2025. However, the window to register and pay application fee will close on September 24, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates, before applying, must ensure to meet the following eligibility requirements:

(i) Minimum educational qualification:-

Candidates must have passed 10th or Matriculation or any recognized equivalent examination from a recognized Board/Institution by the last date of submission of online application.

(ii) Age Limit:

The age limit of the candidate will be calculated as on August 1, 2026. The minimum age limit is 18 years (for all categories). Whereas the maximum age limit is 37 years for unreserved category male, 40 years for unreserved category female, 40 years (backward class category male and female), and 42 years for (schedule caste and schedule tribe category male and female). For candidates belonging to the PwBD (persons with benchmark disabilities), an additional 10 years relaxation will be given to the category wise maximum age limit.

Examination pattern:

The written examination for the selection of attendants will consist of three papers which include the following:

(a) General Mathematics

(b) General Knowledge

(c) General Hindi

The written exam will be of objective nature. There will be a total of 100 questions, and 4 marks will be given for each correct answer.

Also, 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at onlinebssc.com. On the home page, click on the link to apply for BSSC Attendant/Attendant(Special) Combined Competitive Exam 2025. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Login to your account by entering your registered credentials. Fill in the application form, upload documents, and make the payment of application fee. Review the application carefully, and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Read the official advertisement

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSSC.