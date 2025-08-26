Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 3538 posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 01:22 pm IST

Southern Railway will recruit for 3538 Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

Southern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are intrested to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3538 posts in the organisation.

The registration process begins on August 25 and will end on September 25, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification to apply for the posts can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of Merit List prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the Notification. The Merit List will be prepared by the

Committee nominated for this purpose by following the procedure mentioned as under:

a) Fresher Category :- Marks obtained in Matriculation will be converted for 200 and merit list will be drawn based on the converted marks duly ensuring Minimum 50% in aggregate marks in Matriculation.

b) Ex.ITI :- Marks obtained in Matriculation will be converted to 100 marks ( duly ensuring Minimum 50% marks in aggregate) + ITI marks duly converted to 100. Total marks put together will be calculated for 200 marks and merit list will be drawn based on the converted marks giving equal weight age to both.

c) MLT :- Marks obtained in Higher Secondary (with Physics, Chemistry, Maths & Biology) will be converted for 200 and merit list will be drawn based on the converted marks duly ensuring Minimum 50% in aggregate marks in Matriculation.

Application Fee

The application fee is 100/-. Fee is to be paid through online mode. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Southern Railway.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

