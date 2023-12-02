close_game
BSSTET 2023 registration process begins at bsebstet.com, here's direct link to apply

BSSTET 2023 registration process begins at bsebstet.com, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 02, 2023 05:11 PM IST

Registration for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023) begins.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023) today, December 2, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bsebstet.com

BSEB starts registration for Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023)
A total of 7279 jobs will be filled via the exam, including 1,745 positions for Classes 6–8 and 5,534 positions for qualified special teachers for Classes 1–5.

Examination fee:

For General, EWS, Backward Class, and Extremely Backward Class categories: The examination fee is 960 for paper 1 or paper 2 and 1440 for both papers.

For Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe: The examination fee is 760 for one paper and 1140 for both papers.

Direct link to apply for BSSTET 2023

BSSTET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.bsebstet.com

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the BSSTET 2023 application form and take a print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed BSSTET 2023 notification here.

