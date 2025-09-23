Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application begins for 3,500 vacancies; direct link, eligibility & more

Canara Bank is invited applications for Graduate Apprentices from Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.bank.in. Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 3,500 apprentice vacancies. Check direct link, eligibility and other details here.

The last date to apply is October 12, 2025.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is for 3,500 training seats.

Eligibility:

Candidates while applying should consider meeting the following eligibility requirements:

Candidates should be minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on September 1, 2025. There is age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories. For SC/ST category candidates, the relaxation is 5 years, 3 years for OBC, and 10 years for PwD. A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates must have passed their graduation not earlier than January 1, 2022, and not later than September 1, 2025 (both days inclusive). Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the local language test. However, for other candidates, the test for knowledge of local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted when the candidate is called for Document Verification by the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be engaged as apprentice. Engagement of selected Apprentices will be subject to his/her being declared medically fit as per the requirement of the Bank.

Application fee:

The application fee for all candidates except ST/SC/PwD candidates is ₹500.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Canara Bank.

Visit the official website at canarabank.bank.in. On the home page, click on the link, “Engagement of Graduate Apprentice in Canara Bank under Apprenticeship” Register yourself with the necessary details. Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the application fee. Review and submit the form. Download the confirmation order. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Canara Bank.