SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: 87 Workman Trainee posts for Himachal Pradesh domiciles

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: SJVN Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has invited online applications for 87 Workman Trainee posts. The opportunity is open only to domiciles of Himachal Pradesh. Positions require varying qualifications, with a salary starting at Rs. 21,500 plus benefits. A service bond of three years is mandatory after training.,(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The application began on September 22 and closes on October 13, 2025 (6 pm). Interested candidates can apply by visiting the Career section at sjvn.nic.in. Application can be made only in the online mode.

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The 87 vacancies include:

Assistant (Accounts): 10 posts – B.Com with 40 wpm typing.

Assistant: 15 posts – Graduate with a 1-year computer course/diploma/certificate and typing speed of 30 wpm (English) or 25 wpm (Hindi).

Driver: 15 posts – Class VIII pass with a valid light vehicle licence.

Trades: Electrician 20, Fitter 5, Turner 2, Welder 5, Storekeeper 10, Surveyor 5 – ITI in the relevant trade.

Reservation: 45 Unreserved, 18 OBC (NCL), 18 SC, and 6 EWS. Four posts are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Age limit: Up to 30 years as on October 13, 2025. Relaxation: SC/ST 5 years, OBC (NCL) 3 years, PwBD 10–15 years.

Marks: Minimum 55% for General/OBC/EWS, and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD.

Qualification: Only regular full-time ITI courses from NCVT/SCVT are valid for trade posts.

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Pay and Benefits

Selected candidates will join as Workman Trainee (W3) with:

Basic pay: Rs. 21,500 per month plus 3% annual increment.

Perks: 35% of basic pay as cafeteria allowance, HRA, provident fund, conveyance, leave encashment, performance-related pay, and medical facilities for self and dependents.

After a year of training, they will be regularised in the same pay scale.

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Computer Based Test (CBT): 100 multiple-choice questions (80 discipline-related, 20 aptitude/reasoning/English/GK), 2-hour duration, no negative marking.

Trade Test: Only for Assistant, Assistant (Accounts), and Driver posts.

Qualifying marks: 50% for UR/EWS/Others and 40% for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD. Centres will be in Himachal Pradesh.

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2025: Application Fee & Service Bond

Fee: Rs. 200 + 18% GST. Exempted for SC/ST/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen.

Bond: Selected candidates must serve SJVN for three years after training (Rs. 2 lakh for General/EWS/OBC, Rs. 1 lakh for SC/ST/PwBD).

Apply online before 6 pm on October 13, 2025, and check SJVN’s website for admit cards and updates.

Note: Please read the notification properly before applying.