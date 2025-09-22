Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 7,565 vacancies, check details and register now

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 09:04 pm IST

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Candidates can apply online for Delhi Police Constable positions from September 22 to October 21, 2025.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the official notification for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025, opening the doors to 7,565 vacancies across India. Candidates seeking a career in Delhi Police can now apply online for one of the most sought-after police recruitments in the country.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Interested candidates should register early and not wait till the last date for application.(ANI)
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Interested candidates should register early and not wait till the last date for application.(ANI)

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Online application window: 22 September – 21 October 2025 (till 23:00 hrs)

Last date for fee payment: 22 October 2025 (23:00 hrs)

Application correction window: 29 – 31 October 2025 (23:00 hrs)

Computer-Based Examination (CBE): December 2025 / January 2026

Candidates can seek help for any application-related difficulty via the toll-free helpline: 180 030 930 63.

CLAT 2026: Exam on December 7 - Follow this preparation calendar to secure a top NLU seat

Vacancy Details

The total 7,565 vacancies include:

(Vacancies are provisional and subject to change)
(Vacancies are provisional and subject to change)

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen.

Age Limit: 18–25 years as on 1 July 2025 (born between 2 July 2000 and 1 July 2007). Upper age relaxation applies as per government rules.

Educational Qualification:

10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board.

Relaxable to Class 11 for children of serving/retired/deceased Delhi Police personnel and certain staff such as bandsmen or drivers.

Driving Licence: Male candidates must possess a valid LMV (Motorcycle/Car) licence at the time of Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). Learner’s licence is not acceptable.

How to prepare for JEE in 3 months : A strategic approach

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100), Group ‘C’.

Selection Process

Computer-Based Examination (CBE): Conducted by SSC in English and Hindi.

Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT): Conducted in Delhi by Delhi Police; qualifying in nature.

Document Verification: Certificates checked during PE&MT.

Medical Examination: Conducted in government hospitals in Delhi.

Final Merit: Based on CBE performance, subject to qualifying PE&MT and medical fitness.

How to Apply

Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) at ssc.gov.in (old OTRs from ssc.nic.in are not valid).

After OTR, fill the online application through the website or the “my SSC” mobile app.

Application fee: Rs. 100 (exempted for women, SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen). Pay online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit/credit cards.

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Register now, check key dates, eligibility, and how to apply

Important Notes

Applications are accepted online only; no other mode is allowed.

Ensure accurate details—incorrect or incomplete applications will be rejected.

This post is not open to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Note: Interested candidates should register early and not wait till the last date for application.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 7,565 vacancies, check details and register now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On