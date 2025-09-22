Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 7,565 vacancies, check details and register now

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the official notification for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025, opening the doors to 7,565 vacancies across India. Candidates seeking a career in Delhi Police can now apply online for one of the most sought-after police recruitments in the country. Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Interested candidates should register early and not wait till the last date for application.(ANI)

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Online application window: 22 September – 21 October 2025 (till 23:00 hrs)

Last date for fee payment: 22 October 2025 (23:00 hrs)

Application correction window: 29 – 31 October 2025 (23:00 hrs)

Computer-Based Examination (CBE): December 2025 / January 2026

Candidates can seek help for any application-related difficulty via the toll-free helpline: 180 030 930 63.

Vacancy Details

The total 7,565 vacancies include:

(Vacancies are provisional and subject to change)

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen.

Age Limit: 18–25 years as on 1 July 2025 (born between 2 July 2000 and 1 July 2007). Upper age relaxation applies as per government rules.

Educational Qualification:

10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board.

Relaxable to Class 11 for children of serving/retired/deceased Delhi Police personnel and certain staff such as bandsmen or drivers.

Driving Licence: Male candidates must possess a valid LMV (Motorcycle/Car) licence at the time of Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). Learner’s licence is not acceptable.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100), Group ‘C’.

Selection Process

Computer-Based Examination (CBE): Conducted by SSC in English and Hindi.

Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT): Conducted in Delhi by Delhi Police; qualifying in nature.

Document Verification: Certificates checked during PE&MT.

Medical Examination: Conducted in government hospitals in Delhi.

Final Merit: Based on CBE performance, subject to qualifying PE&MT and medical fitness.

How to Apply

Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) at ssc.gov.in (old OTRs from ssc.nic.in are not valid).

After OTR, fill the online application through the website or the “my SSC” mobile app.

Application fee: Rs. 100 (exempted for women, SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen). Pay online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit/credit cards.

Important Notes

Applications are accepted online only; no other mode is allowed.

Ensure accurate details—incorrect or incomplete applications will be rejected.

This post is not open to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Note: Interested candidates should register early and not wait till the last date for application.