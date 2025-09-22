ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Register now, check key dates, eligibility, and how to apply
ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre invites applications for Scientist/Engineer-SC roles. Interested candidates must apply by October 6, 2025.
The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)—the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)—has invited online applications for Scientist/Engineer-SC posts. This is great opportunity for engineering graduates and postgraduates want to contribute to India’s ambitious space missions. The application process is underway and interested candidates should apply at the earliest after properly checking their eligibility for the job.
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Application window and important dates
Online application starts: 22 September 2025 (10am)
Last date to apply: 6 October 2025 (5pm)
Eligibility cut-off date: 06 October 2025
Applications can be submitted only through the official portal: vssc.gov.in
How to prepare for JEE in 3 months : A strategic approach
Posts and Pay Scale
Selected candidates will be appointed as Scientist/Engineer-SC (Group A, Level 10) with a pay scale of ₹56,100 – Rs.1,77,500 per month, along with allowances as per Central Government norms. Vacancies span multiple engineering disciplines, including:
Applied Mechanics / Machine Design
Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
Thermal & Fluid / Energy Systems
Control Systems, Guidance & Navigation
Chemical Engineering / Technology
Non-Destructive Testing & Aerospace Materials
Industrial Safety and Fire & Safety
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
BE/BTech: Minimum 65% marks or CGPA/CPI 6.84/10.
ME/MTech: Minimum 60% marks or CGPA/CPI 6.5/10.
Degrees must be completed by 6 October 2025.
Age Limit: Maximum 30 years as on 6 October 2025. Relaxations apply for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen.
Indian nationals only. Candidates with foreign degrees must provide an AIU equivalence certificate.
The new Canada? Why Indian students are now looking to Australia for education
Selection Process
The recruitment includes a two-stage selection:
Written Test
Part A: 60 discipline-specific MCQs (75 minutes)
Part B: 15 aptitude MCQs (30 minutes)
Part C: One descriptive question (30 minutes)
Minimum marks are required in each part to qualify.
Interview
Shortlisting will be in a 1:5 ratio (five candidates per vacancy).
Final selection is based on 50% written test + 50% interview.
Application Fee
Rs. 750 for all candidates.
Full refund for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/Female candidates after appearing in the written test; others receive Rs. 500 back minus bank charges.
CLAT 2026: Exam on December 7 - Follow this preparation calendar to secure a top NLU seat
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News