ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Register now, check key dates, eligibility, and how to apply

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)—the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)—has invited online applications for Scientist/Engineer-SC posts. This is great opportunity for engineering graduates and postgraduates want to contribute to India’s ambitious space missions. The application process is underway and interested candidates should apply at the earliest after properly checking their eligibility for the job. ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: The application process is underway and interested candidates should apply at the earliest after properly checking their eligibility for the job.(PTI File)

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Application window and important dates

Online application starts: 22 September 2025 (10am)

Last date to apply: 6 October 2025 (5pm)

Eligibility cut-off date: 06 October 2025

Applications can be submitted only through the official portal: vssc.gov.in

Posts and Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be appointed as Scientist/Engineer-SC (Group A, Level 10) with a pay scale of ₹56,100 – Rs.1,77,500 per month, along with allowances as per Central Government norms. Vacancies span multiple engineering disciplines, including:

Applied Mechanics / Machine Design

Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

Thermal & Fluid / Energy Systems

Control Systems, Guidance & Navigation

Chemical Engineering / Technology

Non-Destructive Testing & Aerospace Materials

Industrial Safety and Fire & Safety

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

BE/BTech: Minimum 65% marks or CGPA/CPI 6.84/10.

ME/MTech: Minimum 60% marks or CGPA/CPI 6.5/10.

Degrees must be completed by 6 October 2025.

Age Limit: Maximum 30 years as on 6 October 2025. Relaxations apply for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen.

Indian nationals only. Candidates with foreign degrees must provide an AIU equivalence certificate.

Selection Process

The recruitment includes a two-stage selection:

Written Test

Part A: 60 discipline-specific MCQs (75 minutes)

Part B: 15 aptitude MCQs (30 minutes)

Part C: One descriptive question (30 minutes)

Minimum marks are required in each part to qualify.

Interview

Shortlisting will be in a 1:5 ratio (five candidates per vacancy).

Final selection is based on 50% written test + 50% interview.

Application Fee

Rs. 750 for all candidates.

Full refund for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/Female candidates after appearing in the written test; others receive Rs. 500 back minus bank charges.