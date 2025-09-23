Over 26000 vacancies in TRE-4 soon, STET in October, says Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar

Education minister Sunil Kumar on Monday categorically said that there would be no change in the number of vacancies for Teachers’ Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), as announced earlier. Police personnel try to stop aspirants of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 4.0 during their protest march, in Patna on Friday, Sept 19. (Aftab Alam Siddiqui/ANI file)

The government had earlier announced over 26000 vacancies for TRE-4, which had led to protests by aspirants on Patna roads twice this month, including on Friday last in support of their demands for over one-lakh vacancies.

However, the minister said that roster clearance was in final stages and the vacancies for over 26000 vacancies would be sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in 4-5 days for advertisement.

“If there are still vacancies left, they would be added to TRE-5 scheduled next year. TRE-4 is not the end. Vacancies are calculated as per requirement on the basis of students’ number and subject-wise seats in schools. Over 26000 vacancies are not less,” he added.

The minister said that the aspirants should know that the Nitish government has already recruited 2.33-lakh teachers and 33000 headmasters and head teachers through the BPSC and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already announced millions of jobs in the next term, should the people support the NDA government and we are confident about it,” he added.

On September 2, the government had altered its own decision in the wake of growing demand and protests, and announced that STET, which got delayed, would be held in October prior to TRE-4. The schedule for STET was also announced, with result publication on November 16.

The CM had in July directed the education department to identify teachers’ vacancy at the earliest to initiate the process for holding TRE-4, with 35% reservation for native woman candidates.

Teacher aspirants’ leader Dilip Kumar, however, termed the minister’s statement “insensitive and against the youth of the state”.

Regarding the vexed issue of teachers’ transfer, the minister said the applicants who could not be transferred in the latest phase at any of the three district choices given by them could apply afresh with three new choices.

“Of 41,689 teachers who applied online between September 5-13, 24,600 got transferred to one of the three choices given by them, while the rest around 17,000 teachers would need to apply afresh online from September 23-28 wirh three new choices for transfer,” he added.