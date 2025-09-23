Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 1,799 sub-inspector vacancies, apply from Sept 26

The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, BPSSC, has released the official notification for the recruitment of 1,799 vacancies of police sub-inspectors. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Notification has been released for 1,799 sub-inspector vacancies, Application will start from September 26, 2025.

As per the official notification, the application process will open from September 26, 2025 and close on October 26, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive should ensure meeting the following eligibility requirements:

Candidates should be Indian citizen. Educational Qualification: Candidates should have mandatorily passed graduation examination from a recognized university or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government by August 1, 2025. Age limit: The category-wise age criteria as on August 1, 2025, are as follows:

(1) For unreserved (general) category male, the minimum age is 20 years and maximum age is 37 years. For female, minimum age is 20 years and maximum age is 40 years.

(2) For men and women of backward class and extremely backward class, minimum age is 20 years and maximum age is 40 years.

(3) For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, the minimum age is 20 years and maximum age is 42 years for male and female candidates.

Selection pattern

The commission will scrutinize all online applications, and eligible candidates will have to appear for a written competitive examination that will be held in two stages – preliminary and main examination.

Both exams will be based on multiple choice questions.

The preliminary exam will comprise 100 questions, and the total marks will be 200. The exam will be held for two hours.

Candidates scoring less than 30 percent marks will be declared unsuccessful for the main examination.

The main exam will have two papers - the first paper will be on General Hindi where 100 questions will be asked for 200 marks. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the paper. The minimum qualifying marks is 30 percent. The marks obtained in General Hindi paper will not be included in the merit determination.

Whereas the second paper will be related to General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics and Mental Ability Test. There will be 100 questions for 200 marks, and candidates will be allotted two hours.

There will be negative marking too, wherein 0.2 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in both the stages of examination.

The third stage includes the Physical Eligibility/Efficiency Test. It will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify in this round.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to apply for Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025. Enter details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and make fee payment. Submit your form after reviewing it carefully. Download the confirmation order. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSSC.