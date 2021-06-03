CCI recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 posts for Engineers and officers
- CCI recruitment 2021: Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI Ltd) has invited applications from qualified and experienced professionals for the post of Engineer and officer on Fixed term contract basis.
Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI Ltd) has invited applications from qualified and experienced professionals for the post of Engineer and officer on Fixed term contract basis.
Candidates can apply online through the official website of CCI careers.
The application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 30.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies out of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Engineer and 17 vacancies are for the post of officer.
The initial tenure of the contract will be one year which may be extended to up to 3 years based on the performance of the incumbent.
Candidates applying for the above-mentioned vacancies should have a minimum of 2 years of experience post qualification.
CCI recruitment 2021: Age limit
35 years as of June 30, 2021
CCI recruitment 2021: Selection process
The eligible candidates will be shortlisted and called for an interview.
CCI recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of CCI careers page at https://www.cciltd.in/
On the homepage click on the Advertisement
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the link to apply
Key in basic details
Upload your photo and signature
Enter your experience details and submit the application
For educational qualification, experience, and other details check the official notification at https://www.cciltd.in/
-
Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch
-
Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?
-
Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle
-
Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people