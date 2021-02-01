IND USA
CDAC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

CDAC Recruitment 2021: 100 Project Engineer and Technician vacancies on offer

  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 15, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:13 PM IST

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai has invited online applications for the recruitment of Project Engineer and Project Technician on a contract basis on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies, out of which, 80 vacancies are for Project Engineer, and 20 for Project Technician.

Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer: A candidate should have a 1st class B. E. / B. Tech. / MCA/ or equivalent degree in relevant discipline OR 1st class M. Sc. Computer Science / IT or MCS with at least 1 years post qualification experience is a must.

Project Technician: A candidate should have a 1st Class Graduate in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications.

Direct link for CDAC Recruitment Notification and Online Application

